Ole Miss manhandles Nicholls State

Terence Davis scored 14 points as host Ole Miss never trailed in defeating Nicholls State 75-55 on Tuesday night in the Emerald Coast Classic in University, Miss.

Bruce Stevens added 13 points and Breein Tyree scored 10 for the Rebels (2-1). Gavin Peppers had 14 points as the only double-figure scorer for the Colonels (2-4).

Ole Miss made 17 pf 23 free throws and Nicholls made 4 of 6.

Both teams head to Destin, Fla., for their final two games in the Emerald Coast Classic.

Ole Miss, which beat Western Michigan to begin the season before losing at Butler, will face Baylor on Friday, then meet either Cincinnati or George Mason on Saturday.

The Colonels were playing their fifth straight road game in five different states. They will face North Carolina Central on Friday in Destin, then meet either Southern or Western Michigan on Saturday.

Ole Miss led by 15 at halftime and quickly extended the margin. Blake Hinson started the second-half scoring with a 3-pointer and Davis added a 3-pointer that pushed the lead to 50-29.

Jeremiah Jefferson made a 3-pointer and Peppers and Brandon Moore Jr. made back-to-back layups to pull the Colonels within 55-42 midway through the second half.

Stevens made back-to-back dunks and Tyree added two free throws as the Rebels resumed command with a 61-42 advantage.

Nicholls tried to make one last push as Jefferson’s layup cut the lead to 65-50 with five minutes remaining, but the Colonels could get no closer.

The Rebels took the lead for good when Davis broke a 2-all tie by making a 3-pointer that started a 7-0 run.

The Colonels got within 11-9 on a 3-pointer by Harvey and 15-12 on a 3-pointer by Danny Garrick but could get no closer.

D.C. Davis scored four straight points as Ole Miss pushed the lead to 22-12.

Elvis Harvey’s 3-pointer got Nicholls within 28-22, but the Colonels didn’t score during the final 5½ minutes of the first half.

Terence Davis’ 3-pointer started a 9-0 run that boosted the Rebels’ lead to 37-22 at halftime.

