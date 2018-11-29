Ole Miss outlasts San Diego, 93-86

Breein Tyree scored 22 points to lead five Ole Miss scorers in double figures as the host Rebels held off San Diego 93-86 on Wednesday night in Oxford, Miss.

Terence Davis added 20 points, Blake Hinson scored 15, KJ Buffen scored 15 off the bench and Devontae Shuler had 13 for the Rebels (4-2).

Isaiah Wright scored 22, Isaiah Pineiro had 21 and Olin Carter III added 19 to lead the Toreros, who are 5-2 after their three-game winning streak ended.

Ole Miss led by two points at halftime, and consecutive jumpers by Shuler, Tyree and Buffen pushed the lead to 52-44 early in the second half.

The Toreros cut the lead to four twice before Buffen and Hinson both made a 3-pointer during a 10-0 run that gave the Rebels a 68-54 lead. Jose Martinez’s 3-pointer ended the run, and Tyler Williams and Pineiro both made a pair of free throws to pull San Diego within 68-61.

Davis had a 3-pointer, a dunk and an assist to help Ole Miss take a 75-61 lead with five minutes remaining.

The Toreros pulled within 81-75 on two free throws by Carter with 1:13 left, but two free throws each by Hinson and Tyree pushed the lead back to 10 points with less than a minute left.

The Rebels shot 61.1 percent (33 of 54) from the floor against a San Diego defense that was 20th in the country in scoring defense (59.7 points per game).

Davis’ 3-point play completed a 7-0 run that gave the Rebels a 20-12 lead.

Williams’ 3-pointer started a 7-0 San Diego run that cut the lead to 20-19.

Hinson converted a 3-point play and made two free throws before Shuler made a 3-pointer that gave Ole Miss its biggest lead of the first half at 34-24.

Pineiro made two free throws and a 3-pointer and Carter added a basket that pulled the Toreros even at 34.

San Diego took the lead briefly on a 3-point play by Pineiro before Tyree’s 3-pointer gave the Rebels a 39-37 halftime lead.

