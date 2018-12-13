Ole Miss rolls past SE La. for 4th straight win

Devontae Shuler scored 19 points as Ole Miss won its fourth consecutive game by routing visiting Southeastern Louisiana 69-47 on Wednesday night.

Terence Davis added 15 points for the Rebels (7-2), who were the home team although the game was played in Jackson, Miss., rather than on their campus in Oxford.

Moses Greenwood provided the only consistent offense for SLU (4-5), finishing with 20 points, three points above his team-leading average after making 9 of 10 field goals. He was the only Lions player in double figures.

Ole Miss improved to 18-0 all-time in the series in the first meeting since 2011.

Ole Miss continued the hot shooting that has characterized its winning streak. The Rebels have shot better than 50 percent in each of the last four games, including 52.8 percent (28 of 53) against the Lions.

They weren’t up to standard at the foul line, however, making just 58.3 percent (7 of 12). The Rebels lead the SEC and rank fourth nationally with a free-throw percentage of 80.1, including 88.9 percent in the last four games.

Ole Miss led by 16 at halftime and didn’t let SLU climb back into the game in the second half.

Bruce Stevens’ layup started the second-half scoring and the Rebels extended the lead to 41-19 on two free throws by Davis.

The Lions chipped away and got within 44-29 on a layup by Marlain Veal.

Blake Hinson’s 3-pointer started a 7-0 run as Ole Miss started to pull away again.

Greenwood converted a three-point play, but Davis answered with a layup and Shuler made a 3-pointer for a 56-32 lead with less than eight minutes to play.

Shuler scored seven points as the Rebels rolled to a 19-7 lead midway through the first half.

His layup and 3-pointer pushed the lead to 29-11 before the Lions made a brief run.

Pape Diop, Greenwood and Von Julien made consecutive baskets to get SLU within 29-17.

Consecutive layups by Shuler and Davis gave Ole Miss a 33-17 halftime lead.

