Ole Miss rallies late to top Texas A&M

Breein Tyree scored 22 points and Terence Davis added 19 as Ole Miss came from behind to defeat Texas A&M 75-71 in an SEC game Wednesday night in Oxford, Miss.

Blake Hinson chipped in 11 points as the Rebels (15-7, 5-4) prevailed in a match-up of struggling teams. Ole Miss won for just the second time in seven games after starting 3-0 in SEC play.

Wendell Mitchell scored 23 points, Brandon Mahan had 20 and Josh Nebo 14 to lead the Aggies (8-13, 1-8), who lost their third consecutive game and sixth in their last seven.

Ole Miss scored its final 14 points on free throws and Texas A&M made just one field goal during a 7 1/2-minute stretch in which the Rebels turned a six-point deficit into a seven-point lead in the waning seconds.

The Rebels enjoyed a 14-point edge in free throws to overcome the Aggies’ hot shooting on 3-pointers to start the second half.

Mahan started the second half by making three 3-pointers that turned Ole Miss’ one-point halftime lead into a 45-40 Texas A&M lead.

The Rebels evened the score at 45 and at 48 before the Aggies scored nine straight points. Texas A&M’s fast start was fueled by making five of its first seven 3-pointers of the half.

D.C. Davis and Tyree each made a 3-pointer to help Ole Miss get within 60-56.

After a Mitchell basket, five points by Tyree helped push the Rebels back in front 63-62 with 4:50 left.

Mitchell made another basket to put Texas A&M back on top, but then the Aggies hit a drought.

Hinson and Dominik Olejniczak each made two free throws to give Ole Miss a 67-64 lead with 1:45 left. The Rebels made four more free throws before Mitchell made a layup with 16 seconds left.

Ole Miss made four more free throws to keep Texas A&M, which enjoyed a 40-14 edge in bench scoring, at bay.

—Field Level Media