No. 19 Tennessee pulls away from Ole Miss

Junior forward Admiral Schofield scored a career-high 25 points to help No. 19 Tennessee record a 73-65 victory over Mississippi on Saturday in Southeastern Conference play at the Pavilion in Oxford, Miss.

Sophomore guard Jordan Bowden contributed 15 points for the Volunteers (21-7, 11-5 SEC). Sophomore guard Lamonte Turner added 13 points and sophomore guard Jordan Bone matched his career best of eight assists for Tennessee.

Sophomore guard Breein Tyree scored 17 points and junior forward Bruce Stevens had 14 for the Rebels (12-17, 5-11), who lost for the eighth time in the past nine games. Junior guard Terence Davis added 13 points and senior guard Deandre Burnett had 11 as Ole Miss dropped to 1-1 under interim coach Tony Madlock.

Ole Miss shot just 33.8 percent from the field and was a porous 1 of 23 from 3-point range. Tennessee shot 39.1 percent from the field and hit 9 of 20 from long range.

Schofield was 9-of-14 shooting and collected seven rebounds.

“The biggest thing for us is we have to stay together,” Schofield said in a postgame interview on the SEC Network. “We have done that all year through the ups and downs. We have to stay consistent.”

The Volunteers led by 15 at halftime but came out cold in the second half and missed their first six shots.

Ole Miss took advantage by scoring the first 11 points of the half to pull within 41-37 on a dunk by Davis with 16:56 to play. But the Volunteers regained their stride and used a 10-4 run to take a 51-41 lead on Turner’s 3-pointer with 11:26 left.

A short time later, Turner connected on a 3-pointer and Schofield made back-to-back baskets as Tennessee took a 60-44 victory with 7:40 remaining.

Sophomore forward Grant Williams scored consecutive hoops to push the margin to 21 with 4:51 left.

The Rebels finished with a flourish to make the final score appear respectable.

Ole Miss shot 25 percent from the field and missed all 13 of its 3-point attempts as it trailed 41-26 at the half.

Freshman forward Derrick Walker, Bowden and Turner all drained 3-pointers during a 13-0 burst that gave the Volunteers an early 16-4 lead. The advantage reached 29-9 when Bone hit a jumper with 8:22 remaining.

The Rebels missed 20 of their first 23 shots before freshman guard Devontae Shuler delivered a dunk with 6:31 left.

