Tyree, Ole Miss handle Louisiana-Monroe, 83-60

Breein Tyree scored a game-high 20 points as host Ole Miss held off Louisiana-Monroe 83-60 on Saturday afternoon in Oxford, Miss.

It was Tyree’s 13th consecutive game in which he has scored at least 10 points. Blake Hinson added 17 points, and Terence Davis scored 15 as the Rebels (5-2) won their 13th straight meeting with the Warhawks since 1998.

Travis Munnings scored 17, and JD Williams added 12 to lead ULM (3-4), which has played six of its first seven games on the road.

The Rebels shot 52.4 percent (33 of 63) from the floor, and the Warhawks shot 38.5 percent (20 of 52). Ole Miss, which never trailed in the game, out-rebounded ULM 41-24.

The Warhawks entered the game making 40 percent of their 3-pointers, but made just 33 percent (7 of 21). Their opponents were making just 26.8 percent, and Ole Miss made 37.9 percent (11 of 29).

The Rebels led by 13 at halftime and quickly expanded the lead, as Tyree began the second-half scoring by making back-to-back 3-pointers.

The Warhawks negated that start when Daishon Smith and Munnings made back-to-back 3-pointers.

Ole Miss built the lead to 17 twice before Williams and Munnings each made a 3-pointer to help ULM get within 61-50 midway through the half.

Tyree and Hinson each made a 3-pointer as the Rebels increased the lead to 73-52. They led by as many as 25 down the stretch.

The Rebels scored the first seven points of the game and bolted to a 24-11 lead behind their 3-point shooting. Hinson made two 3-pointers, and Tyree and Bruce Stevens made one each as half those points came from long distance.

ULM used the 3-pointer to cut into the deficit. Jontray Harris and Williams made one each to cut the deficit to 29-22, and the Warhawks got within seven twice more before Ole Miss extended the lead.

Devontae Shuler’s 3-pointer started a 7-0 run before Munnings made a free throw, leaving the Rebels with a 44-31 halftime lead.

