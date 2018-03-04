Vandy dumps Ole Miss for first SEC road win

Jeff Roberson paced a balanced Vanderbilt attack, and the Commodores picked up their first Southeastern Conference road win of the season with an 82-69 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday at the Pavilion in Oxford, Miss.

Roberson led four Commodores in double figures with 19 points, including a dagger 3-pointer with two minutes left that put Vanderbilt up 82-67.

Saben Lee added 17 points, freshman Maxwell Evans finished with 14 points, and Riley Chance added 11 points for the Commodores (12-19, 6-12 SEC). Vanderbilt snapped a three-game losing streak and clinched the 13th seed in next week’s SEC tournament.

Bruce Stevens scored 17 points, and Terence Davis added 15 points for the Rebels (12-19, 5-13 SEC). Ole Miss has lost three in a row and 10 of 11 overall.

It’s been a down season for both programs. Ole Miss saw longtime coach Andy Kennedy resign in mid-February after 12 seasons. Assistant Tony Madlock took over and led the Rebels to an overtime win at Missouri, but the future leader of Ole Miss basketball is up in the air.

Vanderbilt reached the NCAA Tournament last season but would need an improbable run in the SEC tournament to get back this year. The Commodores lost their top scorer, senior guard Matthew Fisher-Davis, to a shoulder injury early in SEC play. They stayed competitive and posted quality wins over Florida and Alabama but just couldn’t keep up in the rugged conference.

They took out some frustration and spoiled Ole Miss’ Senior Night on Saturday.

Clevon Brown hit a 3-pointer, and Lee followed with a layup as Vanderbilt pulled out to an early 19-12 lead. Ole Miss responded with a 13-0 run, featuring a 3-pointer from Breein Tyree and a three-point play from Davis.

Evans had all of his 14 points to lead Vanderbilt in the first half and knocked down a pair of free throws in the final seconds to send the Commodores into the locker room with a 45-44 lead.

With the loss, Ole Miss drops to the 14th seed in the SEC tournament, which tips off Wednesday in St. Louis.

—Field Level Media