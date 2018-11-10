Davis-led Ole Miss topples Western Michigan

Terence Davis led four players in double figures with 17 points to help Mississippi earn a 90-64 win over visiting Western Michigan on Saturday in season opener for the Rebels.

Breein Tyree scored 14 points, Devontae Shuler had 13 points and D.C. Davis added 12 points for Ole Miss, which shot 54.1 percent from the field and 10 of 22 from 3-point range.

Jared Printy scored 17 points to lead the output for the Broncos (1-1), who shot 40.8 percent from the field and 7 of 19 from 3-point range.

Josh Davis scored 11 points and Seth Dugan added 10 points to flank Printy and comprise the three players who scored in double figures for the Broncos.

The Rebels looked to be in midseason form from the start, jumping out to a 20-4 lead in the first 6:47 of the game.

Ole Miss later went on a 10-0 run to take a 30-8 lead with 9:13 left in the first half and ultimately took a 43-22 lead into halftime.

Western Michigan did attempt a comeback in the second half, coming out from the locker room and going on a 10-1 run to open the second half and cut the Ole Miss lead to 44-32 with 17:20 remaining in the game.

But Ole Miss restored order after that, going on a 10-2 run to take a 54-34 lead with 14:21 left.

The Rebels ultimately built their lead to as many as 29 on two separate occasions in the second half, the last of which was at 88-59 with 1:41 remaining.

Western Michigan was coming off an 89-76 win over Detroit Mercy in its season opener on Tuesday.

—Field Level Media