Rebels shut down Sims, rout UNC Wilmington

For the second consecutive game to open their season, the Ole Miss Rebels put together a dominant defensive effort as they routed visiting UNC Wilmington 78-58 on Saturday in Oxford.

Ole Miss was the last Power 5 conference school to start its season after having four contests postponed or canceled over a two-week span due to COVID-19.

Coming off an 80-45 win over Jackson State on Thursday, the Rebels (2-0) held the Seahawks (3-3), who were averaging 83.8 points per game, to just 18 first-half points and limited one of the nation’s top five scorers in Jaylen Sims to just 13 points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Most of Sims’ points came after Ole Miss had taken control as he was held scoreless in the first half, missing his first six shots including four from 3-point range. His first points came on a pair of free throws with 14:57 left in the second half.

Sims entered the game averaging 27.0 points per game (fifth in Division I), while shooting 54.7 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from 3-point range.

Ole Miss outscored UNC Wilmington 28-9 over the final 12 minutes of the first half to break the game open. The Rebels took advantage of 19 turnovers by the Seahawks and won the battle of the boards 40-26, thanks largely to 6-foot-6 sophomore guard Luis Rodriguez’s game-high 12 rebounds to go along with 14 points.

Ole Miss made only 4 of its 15 attempts from 3-point range, but consistently made it to the foul line and made 14 of its 21 free throws.

Romello White led the Rebels with 20 points and added six rebounds, shooting 7 of 8 from the field and 6 for 7 from the free throw line.

Devontae Shuler conducted the Rebels’ offense effectively again with 18 points, six assists and three steals.

Ty Gadsden led the Seahawks with 16 points and Mike Okauru finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

