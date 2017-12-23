Davis powers Ole Miss in rout of Bradley

Terence Davis came off the bench to make 6 of 8 3-pointers and score 25 points as Mississippi routed Bradley 82-59 on Friday in Oxford, Miss.

Davis, who scored 17 of his points in the first half, was 9-for-14 from the floor.

The Braves cut a 20-point halftime deficit to 12 on a 3-pointer by Nate Kennell five minutes after the break.

But the Rebels responded with a 16-2 run to make it 63-37 at the midway point of the second half.

The teams entered the game heading in opposite directions.

Mississippi (7-5) had lost four of its previous six, while Bradley (10-3) had suffered just one defeat -- Dec. 3 at San Diego State -- in the past month.

Darrell Brown, who accounted for five of the Braves’ seven baskets in the first half, finished with 16 points.

Bradley shot 32.3 percent for the game and committed 22 turnovers.

Mississippi’s bench outscored the Braves’ reserves 41-19.

The Rebels led 13-4 after a jumper by Bruce Stevens 5 1/2 minutes into the game.

They continued to pull away in the first half, using a 10-2 run capped by a Deandre Burnett layup to go up 34-16 with 3:56 to go before the break.

Mississippi was 8-for-16 from 3-point range while limiting Bradley to 1 of 8 in the first half.

The Braves shot just 25 percent from the floors in the opening 20 minutes. It was their lowest first-half point total of the season.

Bradley begins Missouri Valley Conference play on Thursday at Drake.

The Rebels have nine days off before hosting South Carolina to open their SEC schedule on Dec. 31.