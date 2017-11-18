FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Davis leads Ole Miss to victory over Georgia State
#US College Basketball
November 18, 2017 / 2:49 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Davis leads Ole Miss to victory over Georgia State

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Davis leads Ole Miss to victory over Georgia State

Ole Miss junior guard Terence Davis scored 24 points as his Rebels held on to win 77-72 over Georgia State in a seesaw battle held at The Pavilion in Oxford, Miss., in the second round of the MGM Grand Main Event.

Davis posted 20 or more points for the second time this season as Ole Miss improved to 3-0. The Panthers fell to 2-1.

Georgia State led for most of the first half, taking a 44-36 lead into the break. Ole Miss stormed back in the second half, pulling away in the final five minutes of the game. The Panthers cut the deficit to three points with 10 seconds remaining, but couldn’t come up with the shots to overcome the Rebels.

D‘Marcus Simonds scored a career-best 29 points and led the Panthers with five assists.

Markel Crawford added 15 points and Breein Tyree contributed another nine points for Andy Kennedy’s Rebels’ squad.

Bruce Steven had six rebounds to tie Davis to lead the Rebels. Georgia State’s Jeff Thomas led all rebounders with nine. Deandre Burnett had six assists to lead Ole Miss.

Georgia State outshot Ole Miss from the floor by a 45.3 to 44.2 percent. The Panthers also bested the Rebels on the boards by a 35 to 33 margin.

The MGM Grand Main event continues on Nov. 20 when Georgia State and Ole Miss head to Las Vegas for the third and fourth round of the tournament. The Panthers will square off against Eastern Washington, while the Rebels face the Pac-12’s Utah.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
