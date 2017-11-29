South Dakota State blows big lead, beats Mississippi in OT

David Jenkins Jr. scored 10 points in overtime to lead South Dakota State over Mississippi 99-97 on Tuesday at The Pavilion in Oxford, Miss.

Jenkins finished with 22 points, including two free throws that gave the Jackrabbits the lead for good with 3:11 left in overtime.

Mississippi’s Terence Davis scored 20 second-half points to lead the Rebels back from a 20-point halftime deficit. Davis finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and four assists before fouling out late in the second half.

Mike Daum, who finished second in the nation in scoring last season at 25.3 points per game, led the Jackrabbits with 26 points, seven rebounds and three steals before fouling out in overtime.

The Jackrabbits won their fourth straight game to move to 7-2, with one of the losses coming to No. 3 Kansas in Lawrence.

The Rebels fell to 4-2, with their other loss coming to Utah.

After trailing the entire game, Ole Miss took its first lead when a Davis layup put the Rebels up 78-76.

The game stayed at 78-76 for nearly two minutes until Deandre Burnett’s free throw gave the Rebels a three-point lead.

Reed Tellinghuisen’s 3-pointer and a free throw by Lane Severyn tied the score at 82 with just over a minute to go, and the teams went scoreless the rest of the second half, setting the stage for overtime.

Bruce Stevens gave the Rebels their final lead when he made one of two free throws on Daum’s fifth foul with 3:22 left in overtime.

Then Jenkins caught fire and made his two free throws to put the Jackrabbits up for good.

At the outset South Dakota State jumped out to a 12-0 lead before Crawford finally put Ole Miss on the board. The Jackrabbits already had two offensive boards and connected on a pair of 3-pointers, a good indication of what was to come.

The Jackrabbits made 11 of 21 3-point attempts and outrebounded the Rebels 28-18 as they raced to a 55-35 halftime lead. Ole Miss made only 1 of 15 attempts from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes.

The second half was all Mississippi.