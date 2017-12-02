EditorsNote: Corrects to second-half deficit in lede

Virginia Tech rallies to beat Mississippi in OT

Junior forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. scored 17 points before fouling out in overtime, including a pair of key buckets late in regulation, as Virginia Tech erased a 16-point second-half deficit to defeat Ole Miss 83-80 on Saturday in Oxford, Miss.

Junior guard Justin Robinson registered 13 points and eight assists, including a 3-pointer with 3:28 left in overtime that put the Hokies on top 77-75 before freshman forward P.J. Horne’s basket 46 seconds later gave Virginia Tech the lead for good.

Junior forward Chris Clarke had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Hokies (7-1), who shot 43.9 percent after entering the game leading the nation at 56.1 percent. Freshman guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 13 points for Virginia Tech.

Junior guard Terence Davis scored 17 points for the Rebels (4-3) but missed a pair of 3-pointers in the final 20 seconds. Sophomore guard Breein Tyree, who recorded 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Ole Miss, missed a desperation 3-pointer from half court as time expired.

Virginia Tech took a 72-68 lead on Blackshear’s basket with 19.6 seconds left in regulation before Davis scored with 11.6 seconds to go. Freshman guard Devontae Shuler’s steal and Crawford’s ensuing layup with 4.3 seconds remaining sent the game into overtime.

The Rebels made 7 of 15 from 3-point range in the first half en route to a 39-29 lead at the break. Davis scored 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc prior to intermission.

Ole Miss extended the lead to 47-31 with eight straight points, capped by senior guard Markel Crawford’s three-point play with 18 minutes left.