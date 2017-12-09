Mississippi State crushes North Georgia

Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting while making all four 3-pointers he attempted to lead Mississippi State to a 95-62 win over North Georgia in a nonconference game Saturday at Starkville, Miss.

Mississippi State (8-0) never trailed in the game after scoring the first nine points. The Bulldogs scored 16 unanswered points to take a 23-7 advantage and their lead was as much as 31 points in the first half.

Mississippi State shot 50 percent from the field, including 43.3 percent from 3-point range. The Bulldogs made 13 shots from beyond the arc and converted all eight of their free-throw attempts.

Aric Holman (13 points) and KeyShawn Feazell (11 points) each made all five of their shots from the field for the Bulldogs. Lamar Peters finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

North Georgia (2-6) shot 38 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from 3-point range. The Nighthawks did not have a scorer in double figures until Lanre Olatunji made a dunk with 2:18 left in the game.

Olatunji finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Shaquan Cantrell, who entered the game averaging 19.5 points a game, finished with only five on 2-of-11 shooting from the field.