Mississippi State pulls away in second half

Aric Holman scored a game-high 23 points and Mississippi State pulled away in the second half to defeat North Florida 109-81 on Saturday in Starkville, Miss.

The 6-foot-10 junior forward made 10 of 12 from the field and his 23 points were a season high. Holman has scored in double figures in all but two of Mississippi State’s games.

Quinndary Weatherspoon (18 points) and Xavian Stapleton (16 points) also helped the Bulldogs on offense as five players finished in double figures, a big reason why Mississippi State scored 62 points in the second half.

The Bulldogs also shot 62 percent from the field, making 44 of 71 shots.

Mississippi State (12-1) has won four straight games, and will start SEC play on Jan. 2 versus Arkansas.

The Bulldogs will go into conference play on a bit of a roll, especially after how they broke this game open in the final 20 minutes.

This was the first time these two schools have met. North Florida has dropped four in a row.

Trip Day topped the Ospreys with 17 points.

North Florida (5-11) stayed close in the first half as the Bulldogs held a 47-43 lead at the break, thanks largely to 16 points from Holman -- including three dunks. .

The second half was a much different story, though, as Mississippi State scored 14 of the first 17 points and kept extending the lead.

The Bulldogs scored 32 points in the first 10 minutes of the second half as North Florida simply couldn’t keep up.