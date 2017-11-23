Mississippi State rebuffs Stephen F. Austin

Tyson Carter scored 25 points as Mississippi State outlasted pesky Stephen F. Austin 80-75 on Wednesday night at Humphrey Arena in Starkville, Miss.

Carter was one of four Bulldogs to score double-digit points, joining brothers Quinndary Weatherspoon (20 points) and Nick Weatherspoon (15) as well as Aric Holman (10). Quinndary Weatherspoon had a team-high six assists and tied Holman with seven rebounds.

Mississippi State (4-0) led 68-52 after Nick Weatherspoon’s 3-pointer with 6:02 remaining. The Lumberjacks (4-1) trimmed the lead to three points with 15 seconds left. The Bulldogs held on despite not hitting a field goal in the final 2:47.

Shannon Bogues paced Stephen F. Austin with 20 points. He was followed by T.J. Holyfield (19 points), Ivan Canete (15) and Leon Gilmore III (12). Holyfield led all rebounders with eight.

Coach Ben Howland’s squad, however, won the game down low. The Bulldogs outscored the Lumberjacks 36-24 in the paint. They also outrebounded Stephen F. Austin 29-17 on the defensive glass.

That combined with 37.3 percent shooting from the floor doomed coach Kyle Keller’s squad. The Lumberjacks’ bench outscored Mississippi State’s reserves 23-6.