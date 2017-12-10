Geist leads Missouri past Green Bay

Junior guard Jordan Geist came off the bench to deliver a career-high 28 points and spark Missouri to a 100-77 nonconference win over Green Bay on Saturday night at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

Senior forward Jordan Barnett scored 15 of his 19 points during the first half for Missouri (8-2), which overcame an early deficit to seize a 60-40 halftime lead.

Freshman center Jeremiah Tilmon (12 points, 11 rebounds) posted his first double-double, and freshman forward Jontay Porter added 12 points off the bench.

Senior forward David Jesperson paced Green Bay (3-5) with 17 points -- which included 5-of-6 shooting on 3-pointers -- while senior guard Khalil Small added 12 points.

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin and Green Bay head coach Linc Darner never played at quite this tempo when they were Purdue teammates from 1992-95.

Green Bay raced out to a 17-10 lead in the opening four minutes as Jesperson canned three 3-pointers and Small buried four jumpers, but Martin eventually called on Geist to enter the fray. Though Geist started the night averaging 5.2 points and 3.3 shot attempts per game, he more than quadrupled those numbers in just 23 minutes of action.

In the final 12:15 of the first half, Geist drilled 7 of 8 shots -- including 3 of 4 from 3-point range -- and scored 18 points to transform the Tigers’ situation from a 21-17 deficit to a 60-40 halftime lead. Geist accomplished all that in 11 minutes while Barnett added three of his four first-half 3-pointers during the Tigers’ extended run.

Meanwhile, after combining for 17 points in the first four minutes, Jesperson and Small combined for just two points the rest of the half.

Green Bay enjoyed a few brief flurries during the second half, but Missouri answered each one. When Geist nabbed a steal for a breakaway dunk with 12:11 to play, he broke his previous career-high of 18 points and gave the Tigers a 73-52 lead.

Lightly used junior forward Adam Wolf gave the home crowd what it wanted when he canned a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left to push Missouri into triple digits.