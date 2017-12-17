Barnett leads Missouri to rout of North Florida

Jordan Barnett scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his third career double-double as Missouri dismantled North Florida 85-51 on Saturday in Columbia, Mo.

The Tigers (9-2) remain undefeated at home this season and boasted the nation’s best strength of schedule, as well as the third-best RPI entering the game. The Tigers had five players in double figures, including Jordan Geist and Kassius Robertson, who scored 11 point apiece and combined to shoot 5-of-13 from 3-point range.

The Ospreys (5-8) took the lead briefly following a layup by Noah Horchler with 16:57 remaining in the first half, but Missouri responded with a 30-6 run that spanned 12:31, holding the Ospreys scoreless for 8:12 during that stretch.

Wajid Aminu led North Florida with 13 points and five rebounds despite shooting 4-of-12 from the field. Horchler finished with 10 points and game-high 12 rebounds, and Ivan Gandia-Rosa added 10 points.

Missouri shot 48.7 percent in the first half, including 43 percent from 3-point range, while smothering the Ospreys, who shot 21 percent in the half. Missouri’s size and strength advantage wore on the Ospreys on both ends of the floor, and the Tigers led 46-19 at halftime after closing with an 8-0 run.

The Tigers dominated down low, outrebounding North Florida 52-31 and outscoring them 40-30 in the paint. Reed Nikko had 12 points and five rebounds, and Jeremiah Tilmon added 10 points and five rebounds. Jontay Porter finished with six points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Depth became a factor in the second half as the Tigers’ ball movement and defensive intensity wore down the Ospreys, who had limited scoring options.

Missouri’s bench outscored North Florida 40-10, and the Ospreys shot 29.7 percent in the game, including 5-for-28 from 3-point range.