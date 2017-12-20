Missouri edges Stephen F. Austin by 1

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Kassius Robertson scored 23 points and dished out three assists to help Missouri edge Stephen F. Austin 82-81 Tuesday night.

Robertson reached double figures for the 10th time in 12 games, shooting 7-of-12 from the field, including 5-of-9 from 3-point range.

Missouri (10-2) never trailed and led by as many as 12 points in the first half despite committing 11 turnovers, leading to 13 points for the Lumberjacks.

Jordan Barnett added 22 points and six rebounds for the Tigers, who remain undefeated at home this season.

Stephen F. Austin (10-2) matched Missouri’s physicality and intensity from start to finish, forcing the Tigers to commit a season-high 21 turnovers.

Kevon Harris scored 19 points on 6-of-12 shooting and TJ Holyfield had 18 points and seven rebounds, setting the tone down low as the Lumberjacks outscored Missouri 44-24 in the paint.

The Tigers shot 67 percent from the field in the first half and led 48-40 at halftime, with half their points coming via the 3-pointer.

Free-throw shooting was key, as both teams struggled with foul trouble and reached the double-bonus late in the second half. The Tigers were 23-of-27 from the free-throw line, while Stephen F. Austin made 13-of-17 attempts.

Robertson was the difference-maker down the stretch, hitting back-to-back buckets in the final three minutes amid a late 4-of-14 shooting slump. Robertson missed two free throws in the final seconds to give the Lumberjacks a chance, but stole the ball from Ivan Canete with 2.7 seconds remaining, sealing the win.