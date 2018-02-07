Mississippi State pulls away late to hold off Alabama

Nick Weatherspoon scored 18 points and brother Quinndary Weatherspoon added 13 as Mississippi State defeated Alabama 67-63 in an SEC game Tuesday night in Starkville, Miss.

The Bulldogs (18-6, 6-5 SEC) won their fourth straight conference game for the first time in 10 years and ended a four-game losing streak against Alabama. They visit Missouri on Saturday

Collin Sexton scored 18 to lead Alabama (15-9, 6-5), which had defeated the Bulldogs, 68-62, on Jan. 20 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Daniel Giddens and Braxton Key scored 11 each for the Crimson Tide, who host No. 15 Tennessee on Saturday.

MSU led by two at halftime, and Nick Weatherspoon’s basket started a 6-0 run to open the second half that gave the Bulldogs a 36-28 lead.

The lead grew to nine points before a layup by Sexton got the Alabama offense untracked. His basket started a run that ended with a Key layup that gave the Crimson Tide a 45-44 lead midway through the half.

Aric Holman’s free throw tied the score, and there were two more ties before Lamar Peters’ layup gave the Bulldogs a 53-51 lead.

The lead changed hands twice before Nick Weatherspoon made consecutive baskets to give MSU a 57-54 lead with 4:06 left.

Alabama pulled within 59-58 on Donta Hall’s Dunk, but Abdul Ado made one free throw, Quinndary Weatherspoon made one and Holman dunked to give the Bulldogs a 64-58 lead with 44 seconds left.

After the Crimson Tide went more than two minutes without scoring, Avery Johnson Jr. scored five points to get them within three with eight seconds left, but Peters made a free throw to complete the scoring with seven seconds remaining.

The score was tied five times in the early going, including at 12 before Sexton broke the tie with a jumper and Alabama went on to take an 18-13 lead midway through the first half.

Four Bulldogs scored two points each and Nick Weatherspoon scored five as MSU took a 26-22 lead.

The Crimson Tide finished with a push and trimmed the Bulldogs lead to 30-28 at halftime.

