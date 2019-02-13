Mississippi St. shuts down Alabama down stretch in blowout

Lamar Peters scored 22 points and Quinndary Weatherspoon added 20 as host Mississippi State pulled away from Alabama 81-62 in an SEC game Tuesday night in Starkville, Miss.

Feb 12, 2019; Starkville, MS, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Tevin Mack (34) dribbles the ball past Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Nick Weatherspoon (0) during the first half at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Reggie Perry added 14 points and 10 rebounds and Abdul Ado had 10 points as the Bulldogs (17-7, 5-6) never trailed while salvaging the final game of a three-game homestand. After losing to No. 19 LSU and No. 5 Kentucky, Mississippi State avenged an 83-79 loss at Alabama on Jan. 29.

Kira Lewis Jr. scored 17 points, Tevin Mack added 13, Dazon Ingram had 12 and Donta Hall 11 for the Crimson Tide (15-9, 6-5), who could never build any momentum in the second half.

For the game, Alabama made just 22 field goals (in 51 attempts) and received just five points from its bench.

Mississippi State led by 13 at halftime and increased the margin to 52-36 on a 3-pointer by Weatherspoon.

Lewis scored four points and Mack made a 3-pointer as Alabama got within 52-43.

Weatherspoon’s 3-pointer and dunk pushed the margin back to 14 before Lewis and Mack each made a 3-pointer to help the Tide get within 62-53.

The Bulldogs went scoreless for 2 1/2 minutes before Weatherspoon made a layup, Peters hit two free throws and Nick Weatherspoon dunked for a 68-53 lead with 6:34 left.

Lewis’ 3-pointer pulled Alabama within 10 points with four minutes remaining, but Perry scored four straight points to put Mississippi State comfortably in front, 76-62 with 2:35 left. The Tide were held scoreless for the final 4:02.

Peters outscored the Tide by himself as he had eight points in helping the Bulldogs open a 15-7 lead.

Mississippi State extended the lead to 12 points on three separate occasions before Ingram helped Alabama cut the deficit.

Ingram’s jumper cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 26-18 and he made four free throws to help the Tide get within 35-27.

But Perry had six points down the stretch as Mississippi State extended the lead to 43-30 at halftime.

—Field Level Media