No. 25 Mississippi State's hot shooting downs Alcorn State

Nick Weatherspoon and Lamar Peters scored 17 points each as No. 25 Mississippi State routed visiting in-state rival Alcorn State 88-65 on Monday night.

Reggie Perry added 16 points, Quinndary Weatherspoon had 14 and Tyson Carter came off the bench to score 10 for the Bulldogs (5-1). Mississippi State, which was coming off a 1-1 record in the MGM Resorts Main Event in Las Vegas last week, resumed its dominance at home, where it won its first three games by an average of 24.7 points.

DeShaw Andrews scored 26 points to lead the Braves (1-6), who lost their fifth straight game, and their third in four days.

Mississippi State made 61.1 percent (33 of 54) of its field goal attempts and the Braves made 37.3 percent (22 of 59). The Mississippi State defense nearly matched its SEC-low of 61.2 points allowed per game.

The Bulldogs led by 15 at halftime and scored the first five points of the second half to open a 49-29 lead.

Alcorn State responded with a 5-0 run of its own, but then the Bulldogs took control for good.

Peters made back-to-back 3-pointers and Quinndary Weatherspoon had a dunk and a three-point play during a 15-0 run.

Devon Brewer broke Alcorn’s State’s scoring drought by making a jumper, but Mississippi State still had a 64-36 cushion.

The Bulldogs threatened to seize control early as Nick Weatherspoon and Peters made 3-pointers during an 11-2 run at the outset.

But the Braves used the 3-pointer to close the gap. Reginal Johnson, Khari Jabriel Allen and Andrews each made a 3-pointer to get Alcorn State within 15-13.

The Braves couldn’t pull even, but they hung close and consecutive baskets by Noah Plain trimmed Mississippi State’s lead to 27-22.

Alcorn State went scoreless for 4 1/2 minutes, and the Bulldogs scored 12 straight points to extend the lead to 39-22.

Andrews completed the first-half scoring by making two free throws with 30 seconds left, leaving Mississippi State with a 44-29 halftime lead.

—Field Level Media