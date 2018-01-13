Brown leads No. 22 Auburn to comeback win over Mississippi State

Bryce Brown scored 23 points as No. 22 Auburn overcame a 13-point second-half deficit to defeat Mississippi State, 76-68, in a Southeastern Conference game Saturday afternoon at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss.

Brown made five 3-pointers, as the Tigers (16-1, 4-0) extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 14. No. 2 West Virginia saw its 15-game winning streak end in a 72-71 loss at No. 8 Texas Tech earlier in the day.

Mustapha Heron and Desean Murray scored 14 points each, and Jared Harper scored 12 for Auburn, which visits Alabama on Wednesday.

Mississippi State (13-4, 1-3) lost at home for the first time this season after 12 victories. Its 13-game home winning streak dating to last season was one victory short of a school record.

Quinndary Weatherspoon led the Bulldogs with 14 points, Aric Holman scored 11 and Adbul Ado, Lamar Peters and Nick Weatherspoon scored 10 each. The Bulldogs host Vanderbilt on Tuesday.

Auburn enjoyed significant advantages in free throws and 3-point shooting. The Tigers made 25 of 32 free throws and the Bulldogs made 15-of-22. Auburn sunk nine of its 21 3-point attempts, while Mississippi State hit five of its 23.

Mississippi State led by 13 points early in the second half before Auburn started chipping away, and Brown’s 3-pointer with 14:37 remaining pulled the Tigers within 41-39.

The Bulldogs rebuilt the lead to seven before another Brown 3-pointer started another Auburn push.

Malik Dunbar made two 3-pointers, as the Tigers went on an 18-3 run that gave them a 65-54 lead with six minutes remaining.

Holman’s jumper started a Mississippi State run that ended with Quinndary Weatherspoon’s four-point play. That cut the lead to 67-65, but Brown and Harper made baskets to give Auburn a 71-65 lead with 1:42 left.

Holman and Carter each made a 3-pointer, and Quinndary Weatherspoon converted a three-point play as Mississippi State bolted to a 13-4 lead in the first half.

Auburn chipped away, and two 3-pointers by Brown helped the Tigers get within 28-22.

Xavian Stapleton made three free throws to start a 7-2 run that enabled the Bulldogs to take a 35-24 halftime lead.

