No. 18 Miss. State’s balancing act halts Cincinnati

Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lamar Peters scored 14 points each to lead a balanced scoring effort as No. 18 Mississippi State beat visiting Cincinnati 70-59 on Saturday night.

Tyson Carter and Reggie Perry came off the bench to add 12 points each for the Bulldogs (9-1). Carter and Perry were the only State reserves to score, but they combined for 17 more points than the Cincinnati bench scored.

The Bulldogs’ 3-point shooting was a major factor in the outcome as they made 12 of 23 and the Bearcats made 3 of 14.

Jarron Cumberland scored 21 and Keith Williams added 15 to lead the Bearcats (9-2), who had won nine straight after a season-opening loss to Ohio State.

State led by five points at halftime, but two baskets by Williams helped Cincinnati get within a point.

Williams made two free throws to pull the Bearcats even at 43 and his jumper pulled them even again at 45 before the Bulldogs went on a run.

Peters made a basket, Weatherspoon hit a 3-pointer and Carter dunked for a 52-45 lead.

Cumberland’s jumper ended the run but Aric Holman answered with two free throws, and Cumberland made three free throws, but Peters answered with a 3-pointer.

Cincinnati got within six, but Abdul Ado made a free throw and Carter made a 3-pointer to give State a 62-52 lead with less than four minutes remaining.

The Bearcats twice got within eight points and had the ball in the final minute and a half but missed a 3-pointer both times.

The score was tied six times, the last time at 23 before State maintained the lead.

Weatherspoon’s two free throws and Carter’s 3-pointer enabled the Bulldogs to build a four-point lead.

The Bearcats closed within two points three times before Nick Weatherspoon made a 3-pointer and Carter added a jumper for a seven-point State lead.

Rashawn Fredericks’ layup cut the lead to 37-32 at halftime.

