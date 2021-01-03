Kentucky snaps losing skid with thrilling victory at Mississippi State

Dontaie Allen made seven 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 23 points as Kentucky ended a six-game losing streak by beating Mississippi State 78-73 in double overtime in a Southeastern Conference game Saturday night in Starkville, Miss.

Jan 2, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Davion Mintz (10) handles the ball against Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Jalen Johnson (0) during the first half at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Olivier Sarr added 14 points and 12 rebounds and Brandon Boston Jr. and Devin Askew scored 11 points each for the Wildcats (2-6, 1-0).

D.J. Stewart Jr. scored 19 points, Iverson Molinar had 17 and Jalen Johnson added 14 for the Bulldogs (6-4, 1-1).

Sarr started the scoring in the second overtime by making a 3-pointer and Allen added a 3-pointer that gave the Wildcats a 76-70 lead with 2:28 left.

Kentucky held on as MSU made just one field goal in the final period.

MSU’s Cameron Matthews started the overtime scoring with a put-back for his only points of the game.

Stewart added a free throw before Davion Mintz’s jumper pulled Kentucky within 64-63 with three minutes left.

Tolu Smith added a free throw for the Bulldogs before Jacob Toppin’s basket tied the score.

Allen’s 3-pointer gave the Wildcats their first lead of overtime at 68-65 with 1:08 left.

Molinar hit a tying 3-pointer with 43 seconds left and each team followed with a scoreless possession, leading to the second overtime.

Kentucky cut MSU’s five-point halftime lead to two points early in the second half before Johnson made a 3-pointer and Molinar followed with a jumper.

The Wildcats got within 50-46 when Allen made a 3-pointer midway through the half.

The Bulldogs rebuilt the lead to nine before another 3-pointer by Allen started a 10-0 run that ended with him making another 3-pointer for a 56-55 Kentucky lead.

Tolu Smith’s layup ended the run and put MSU back on top. Molinar followed with a jumper that gave the Bulldogs a 59-56 edge with 2:32 left.

Allen ended a 3 1/2-minute scoring drought for the Wildcats by making a 3-pointer that tied with score with 1:34 left.

Molinar’s jumper put MSU ahead again, but Sarr made a tying layup with 44 seconds left.

--Field Level Media