Weatherspoon leads No. 17 Bulldogs past Long Beach St.

Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 21 points as No. 17 Mississippi State overcame a slow start to defeat visiting Long Beach State 79-51 on Friday night in Starkville, Miss.

Tyson Carter came off the bench to add 17 points, Lamar Peters scored 16, Aric Holman scored 10 and Reggie Perry grabbed 14 rebounds off the bench as the Bulldogs had a 53-34 edge on the boards.

The Bulldogs (3-0), who had won their first two games by an average of 23 points, trailed for much of the first half before a late push gave them an eight-point halftime lead. Mississippi State won its 17th straight nonconference game.

Eleven players scored for the 49ers (1-3), but none reached double figures. KJ Byers and Bryan Alberts scored eight each.

Long Beach State shot just 32.7 percent from the floor (18 for 55).

Byers’ basket produced the first points of the second half and pulled Long Beach State within six before the Bulldogs regained control.

Weatherspoon had eight points during a 17-2 run that concluded with Holman’s dunk giving Mississippi State a 53-32 lead midway through the second half.

The Bulldogs built the margin to 21 on two occasions before the 49ers pulled within 59-42 on a free throw by Ron Freeman.

Peters scored seven points, including a 3-pointer, as Mississippi State used a 13-2 run to take a 72-44 lead.

The score was tied at 12 before Long Beach State scored seven consecutive points.

Perry’s tip-in stopped the run and Carter followed with a basket before the 49ers went on another run.

Alberts made a basket and a 3-pointer as Long Beach State took a 26-18 lead.

The Bulldogs picked things up offensively and defensively late in the half. Peters and Carter each made a 3-pointer to start an 18-2 run that left Mississippi State with a 36-28 halftime lead.

