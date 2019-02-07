Reid lifts No. 21 LSU over Mississippi State in OT

EditorsNote: rewords lede

Feb 6, 2019; Starkville, MS, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Quinndary Weatherspoon (11) shoots against LSU Tigers guard Skylar Mays (4) during the first half at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Freshman forward Naz Reid nailed a 3-pointer from the left wing with 11 seconds left in overtime to tie his career high with 29 points and power No. 21 LSU to a 92-88 victory over Mississippi State on Wednesday night in Starkville, Miss.

Reid scored 25 of his points in the second half and overtime.

Point guard Tremont Waters added 26 points, five assists, five steals and four rebounds for LSU (18-4, 8-1 SEC), which earned its third overtime win in SEC play this season.

Mississippi State (16-6, 4-5) led by as many as 10 points in the second half but could not withstand the one-two punch of Reid and Waters down the stretch. The duo combined for 33 of LSU’s 49 points in the second half.

LSU outscored Mississippi State 9-5 in overtime, with seven points coming from Reid.

Mississippi State was led by senior guard Quinndary Weatherspoon with 27 points, and freshman Reggie Perry had 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Nick Weatherspoon gave Mississippi State an 87-86 lead on a layup 1:49 left in overtime, but Reid hit a layup off a feed from Ja’vonte Smart and completed the three-point play with 59.5 second left to put the Tigers up by a point.

Reid then followed that up with his 3-pointer, which hit the front of the rim and bounced in, giving Mississippi State a four-point edge.

LSU had a chance to win the game in regulation, but with the game tied at 83, Waters missed a 15-footer from the left elbow in the closing seconds.

LSU tied the game for the first time in the second half, 78-78, when Smart hit one of two free throws.

Waters had four steals in the first six minutes, and his pesky defense sparked LSU to a 16-8 lead. But Mississippi State went on a 17-0 run over the next 3:44 to take a 25-16 lead.

The Tigers trimmed the deficit to 32-31 late in the half, but Mississippi State closed the half with a pair of 3-pointers by Tyson Carter and Quinndary Weatherspoon in the final 52 seconds to take a 42-34 halftime lead.

Carter had 12 first-half points, hitting 2 of 3 from long range.

The Bulldogs took advantage of what has bothered LSU all season — shaky ballhandling. They turned 12 LSU turnovers into 20 first-half points, and Mississippi State shot 15 of 25 from the floor in the first 20 minutes.

—Field Level Media