Bulldogs break drought against Rebels, 79-62

Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 16 points and Nick Weatherspoon had 15 as Mississippi State rolled past Ole Miss, 79-62, in an SEC game Saturday night in Starkville, Miss.

The Bulldogs (19-8, 7-7) raced to a 21-point halftime lead and coasted to just their second win the last 10 meetings of the SEC’s oldest rivalry. The Rebels had won the last four meetings, including a 64-58 triumph Jan. 6 in Oxford, Miss.

Tyson Carter added 15 points and Xavian Stapleton had 10 for the Bulldogs, who visit No. 21 Texas A&M on Tuesday.

Breein Tyree had 15 points, Deandre Burnett 13 and Bruce Stevens 11 to lead Ole Miss (11-16 and 4-10), which lost its seventh game in a row. The Rebels visit Missouri on Tuesday.

The MSU bench outscored the Ole Miss bench, 31-18.

The Rebels made a move early in the second half to get back into the game. Tyree scored their first seven points and Terence Davis added a three-point play and a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 53-39.

Carter made two 3-pointers and Stapleton made one as the Bulldogs expanded the lead to 66-44 midway through the second half.

Ole Miss got within 73-60 on Tyree’s jumper with 3:39 remaining, but Lamar Peters answered with a layup for MSU.

Burnett made two free throws, but the Bulldogs scored four straight.

Nick Weatherspoon scored the first five points of the game and Quinndary Weatherspoon added two 3-pointers as MSU opened an 18-6 lead.

After Ole Miss closed within 21-15, Quinndary Weatherspoon made a 3-pointer to start a 10-0 run by the Bulldogs.

Stevens’ basket ended the run, but Carter scored five points to lead MSU’s 13-6 finishing run that gave it a 44-23 halftime lead.

The large halftime margin was the result of huge first-half disparity in shooting.

The Bulldogs shot 55.6 percent (16-of-29), including 61.5 percent on 3-pointers. The Rebels shot 27.3 percent (9-of-33), including 15.4 percent (2-for-13) from deep.

MSU utilized its bench to good effect as nine of the 10 players who participated in the first half scored.

