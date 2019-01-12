Ole Miss beats No. 14 Mississippi State for 10th straight win

Breein Tyree scored the final four points, including a tie-breaking layup with 50 seconds remaining, as visiting Ole Miss edged No. 14 Mississippi State 81-77 in an SEC game Saturday afternoon.

The Rebels (13-2, 3-0) won their second consecutive game against a ranked team, having upset No. 11 Auburn 82-67 at home on Wednesday, and extended their winning streak to 10 games.

The Bulldogs (12-3, 0-2) tied the score at 77 when Nick Weatherspoon made a 3-pointer with 1:22 remaining.

Tyree’s layup broke the tie and State missed opportunities to tie or go ahead by misfiring on two jumpers and committing a turnover before Tyree added two free throws with nine seconds left.

Freshman Blake Hinson had season-highs of five 3-pointers and 26 points to lead Ole Miss. Tyree finished with 19 points, Terence Davis scored 12 and Devontae Shuler had 10.

Quinndary Weatherspoon led State with 18 points, Lamar Peters added 16 and Nick Weatherspoon scored 11.

The Rebels made 12 of 31 3-pointers and the Bulldogs made 6 of 21.

State led by two at halftime and scored the first seven points of the second half before Ole Miss got hot.

Hinson made three 3-pointers and Bruce Stevens’ 3-pointer gave the Rebels a 56-55 lead. Stevens made another trey before Tyree’s triple pushed the Ole Miss lead to 65-60.

The Bulldogs, losing their second straight conference game after winning their last nine non-conference games, came back but couldn’t stop Tyree.

The score was tied three times and the lead changed hands five times before Robert Woodard’s dunk gave State an early 22-21 lead.

Woodard added five more points during what turned into a 14-0 run that gave the Bulldogs a 32-21 lead.

Hinson’s layup ended the Rebels’ drought and Shuler’s 3-pointer ended a 15-5 run that got Ole Miss within a point at 37-36.

State increased the lead to five before a free throw by Hinson and a jumper by Shuler cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 41-39 at halftime.

—Field Level Media