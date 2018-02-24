Peters pushes Mississippi State past South Carolina in OT

Lamar Peters scored 19 points and Mississippi State held off South Carolina 72-68 in overtime in a Southeastern Conference game Saturday afternoon in Starkville, Miss.

Tyson Carter added 13 points and Quinndary Weatherspoon had 13 with seven rebounds while Nick Weatherspoon scored 10 for the Bulldogs (21-8, 9-7 SEC), who won their third straight game.

Mississippi State improved to 18-1 at home, including 7-1 in SEC games.

Hassani Gravett led the Gamecocks with 19 points, including a 3-pointer that forced overtime. Chris Silva added 11 points and 12 rebounds and Felipe Haase and Maik Kotsar scored 11 apiece for South Carolina (15-14, 6-10).

Carter started the scoring in overtime with a 3 and Kotsar answered with a layup. Peters made two free throws, but Gravett made a layup to cut Mississippi State’s lead to 67-66.

After another free throw by Peters, Gravett scored on a layup to tie it. Peters made a layup to give the Bulldogs a two-point advantage with 59 seconds left.

After an exchange of turnovers, the Gamecocks missed a shot and Quinndary Weatherspoon made two free throws with seven seconds left to complete the scoring.

South Carolina led by seven at halftime and quickly built a 40-28 lead early in the closing half as Gravett scored two baskets.

Carter scored five points during a 12-3 run that pulled MSU within 43-40 midway through the period. Eli Wright converted two three-point plays and Nick Weatherspoon made a 3 that gave the Bulldogs a 49-47 lead.

Mississippi State increased the lead to 55-50 when Peters scored on a layup with 1:42 left in regulation. Aric Holman made one free throw for the Bulldogs and Haase made two to get the Gamecocks within 56-54 with 59 seconds left.

Quinndary Weatherspoon’s layup pushed the lead back to four with 56 seconds left. After an exchange of turnovers, Haase made a 3 to cut the lead to one with 25 seconds left.

Carter’s dunk increased the lead to three with 23 seconds left. Silva’s layup brought South Carolina within one again with four seconds left. Peters made two free throws for a three-point lead before Gravett made a 3 with one second left to force overtime.

