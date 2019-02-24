Mississippi State pulls away from South Carolina late

Freshman Reggie Perry scored 21 points, and host Mississippi State overcame a slow start to pull away from South Carolina 76-61 in an SEC game Saturday night.

Quinndary Weatherspoon added 17 points, and Lamar Peters had 11 for the Bulldogs (20-7, 8-6 SEC), who trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half but outscored South Carolina 47-25 in the second half.

A.J. Lawson scored 18, and Maik Kotsar added 11 to lead the Gamecocks (14-13, 9-5).

South Carolina made 9 of 21 3-pointers, but just 13 of 36 2-pointers. The Bulldogs enjoyed an 18-8 edge in free throws made.

Neither team relied heavily on its bench, as South Carolina played just three reserves — though they combined for 20 points — and Mississippi State played two reserves, who combined for 11 points.

Lawson made a 3-pointer to start the second-half scoring and give South Carolina a 41-29 lead. But then the Bulldogs took over. Mississippi State scored the next nine points and took its first lead at 46-45 on Aric Holman’s dunk.

The Gamecocks briefly regained the lead on Tre Campbell’s 3-pointer, but the Bulldogs scored the next 12 points. Weatherspoon had the last seven points of the run.

Chris Silva’s two free throws ended the run, and South Carolina closed within 60-54. But Tyson Carter made a 3-pointer to start a 7-0 run by Mississippi State.

Felipe Haase’s 3-pointer cut the lead to 71-61 with 1:45 remaining, but Perry answered with back-to-back jumpers to seal it.

Hassani Gravett and Kotsar scored four points each as South Carolina raced to a 17-4 lead, and the Gamecocks never trailed in the first half.

Mississippi State chipped away, and Abdul Ado’s three-point play pulled the Bulldogs within 21-14. South Carolina scored the next nine points, and Haase’s 3-pointer gave the Gamecocks a 30-14 lead.

Mississippi State made another run, and Holman’s dunk with five seconds left pulled the Bulldogs within 36-29 at halftime.

