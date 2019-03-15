Mississippi State cruises past Texas A&M at SEC tourney

Junior guard Lamar Peters scored 15 points on five 3-pointers to help Mississippi State roll to an easy 80-54 victory over Texas A&M on Thursday in the second round of the SEC tournament at Nashville, Tenn.

Mar 14, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Aric Holman (35) controls the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half of game six in the SEC conference tournament at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Junior guard Tyson Carter added 14 points as the sixth-seeded Bulldogs (23-9) never trailed. Senior guard Quinndary Weatherspoon recorded 12 points, nine assists and three steals.

Sophomore forward Savion Flagg recorded 21 points and 10 rebounds for the 11th-seeded Aggies (14-18). But Flagg also committed seven of Texas A&M’s 12 turnovers.

Sophomore guard Brandon Mahan added 10 points for the Aggies.

The Bulldogs will face third-seeded Tennessee in Friday’s quarterfinals.

The contest was likely the final one at Texas A&M for coach Billy Kennedy. Multiple reports say the eighth-year coach will be relieved of his duties.

Texas A&M shot just 36.7 percent from the field and made 5 of 18 3-point attempts.

Mississippi State made 53.4 percent from of its shots, including 11 of 25 from behind the arc, and committed 14 turnovers. The Bulldogs held a 38-24 rebounding advantage and posted a 36-18 edge in points in the paint.

The Bulldogs led by 15 at halftime and the lead reached 20 for the first time when freshman guard Robert Woodard II converted a three-point play with 14:21 remaining.

Senior power forward Aric Holman delivered a dunk to boost the margin to 61-35 with 10:13 left.

The advantage reached 30 when Peters buried a 3-pointer to make it 73-43 with 4:06 left.

Mississippi State led by 15 points prior to the midway point of the first half while taking a 38-23 lead into the break.

Texas A&M made just 3 of its first 16 field-goal attempts as the Bulldogs built the big lead. Weatherspoon’s layup gave Mississippi State a 22-7 lead with 10:16 remaining.

Carter buried a 3-pointer with 4:57 left to give the Bulldogs a 32-16 advantage.

—Field Level Media