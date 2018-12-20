No. 17 Mississippi St. rallies down 12 to beat Wofford

EditorsNote: fixes name of Hollowell at end; other minor fixes throughout

Lamar Peters and Aric Holman scored 19 points each and led a 3-point barrage as No. 17 Mississippi State defeated visiting Wofford 98-87 on Wednesday night in Starkville, Miss.

Peters was 5-of-7 shooting from the 3-point line and Holman made 3 of 4. Quinndary Weatherspoon missed all five of his 3-pointers and made just 2 of 10 field goals, but he hit 14 of 15 free throws to finish with 18 points. Nick Weatherspoon was 3-of-4 shooting from long range and scored 12 points while Reggie Perry added 12 points for the Bulldogs (10-1), who made 14 of 27 3-pointers.

Fletcher Magee scored 24, Cameron Jackson added 20 and Nathan Hoover had 15 to lead the Terriers (9-4), who had won three in a row and seven of their previous eight.

Wofford led by nine at halftime and Hoover’s 3-pointer started the second-half scoring before Mississippi State made a run.

Peters scored seven points and Holman had five during a 12-0 run that pulled the Bulldogs even at 53.

Magee’s 3-pointer broke the tie before two free throws each by Quinndary Weatherspoon and Holman gave Mississippi State the lead for good.

Wofford trailed just 60-58 before Robert Woodard and Tyson Carter each made a 3-pointer to help the Bulldogs open a 70-62 lead.

The Terriers got within 76-71 on a jumper by Jackson, but Peters answered by making consecutive 3-pointers.

Wofford kept clawing away and pulled within 92-87 when Storm Murphy made a 3-pointer with 42 seconds remaining, but the Terriers did not score again.

Nick Weatherspoon, Holman and Peters each made a 3-pointer as Mississippi State took a 14-6 lead.

Hoover and Magee each made a 3-pointer during an 8-0 run that pulled Wofford even. Woodard’s dunk ended the Terriers’ run and the score was tied at 23 before Jackson’s 3-pointer gave Wofford the lead, which it would keep for the remainder of the half.

The Bulldogs got within a point three times before Tray Hollowell’s 3-pointer started a finishing run by the Terriers in the first half.

Magee scored Wofford’s last eight points as it took a 50-41 halftime lead.

