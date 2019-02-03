Indiana upsets No. 6 Michigan State to end 7-game slide

EditorsNote: rewords fifth, eighth, 11th and 12th grafs

Indiana was saddled with a seven-game losing streak and entered its matchup with No. 6 Michigan State on Saturday as the worst 3-point shooting team in the Big Ten.

All the Hoosiers did was shoot 50 percent from long range and win for just the second time in their last 23 trips to the Breslin Center, outlasting Michigan State 79-75 in overtime at East Lansing, Mich.

The Hoosiers (13-9, 4-7 Big Ten) sank 10 of 20 from 3-point range, including going 7-for-10 in the second half. Romeo Langford scored 19 to lead the way while Aljami Durham scored 14, Justin Smith had 13, De’Ron Davis chipped in 12 and Devonte Green scored 11.

It was Michigan State’s first game since learning junior guard Joshua Langford (foot) was lost for the season, and the Spartans failed to find any offensive flow and were terrible from the free-throw line.

The defeat gives Michigan State its first back-to-back losses since the final two games of the 2017 regular season.

Michigan State (18-4, 9-2), which hadn’t played since its 13-game win streak ended on Jan. 27 at Purdue, was 8-for-22 from the free-throw line and allowed 20 offensive rebounds.

Cassius Winston scored 26 points and had seven assists for the Spartans while Xavier Tillman scored 13, Kenny Goins had 12 points and Nick Ward scored 11 but went 1-for-9 from the free-throw line.

The Hoosiers connected on 3-pointers on four of five possessions, taking a 62-60 lead with 4:13 to play.

Romeo Langford converted a running layup past Aaron Henry with 30.3 seconds to play to put the Hoosiers up 66-65. Ward then drew a foul with 18.3 seconds to play, and he split the free throws to tie the game at 66.

Langford’s last-second heave was off the mark, sending the game to overtime.

Michigan State took the early lead in overtime, but a 3-pointer from Langford off a loose ball put the Hoosiers up one before the lead was extended by a pair of Durham free throws. Winston then hit two free throws to cut the Spartans’ deficit to one, but a put-back from Smith had Indiana back up by three with two minutes to play.

The Spartans got within one on a Winston 3-pointer with 30 seconds to play then forced a turnover. However, Winston’s jumper misfired, and after Indiana split a pair of free throws, Winston’s drive to the hoop didn’t connect. The Hoosiers then sealed the win on two Davis free throws.

