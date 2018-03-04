No. 15 Michigan ousts No. 2 Michigan State in Big Ten semis

Junior forward Moritz Wagner scored 14 of his 15 points in the second half and also grabbed eight rebounds as No. 15 Michigan defeated No. 2 Michigan State 75-64 on Saturday in the Big Ten tournament semifinals at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Senior guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and sophomore guard Zavier Simpson also scored 15 points as the fifth-seeded Wolverines (27-7) won their eighth consecutive game. Senior forward Duncan Robinson added 13 points and junior guard Charles Matthews had 12 as Michigan halted the Spartans’ 13-game winning streak.

Sophomore forward Miles Bridges had 17 points and seven rebounds before fouling out for the top-seeded Spartans (29-4). Freshman forward Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 13 points and sophomore guard Cassius Winston added 11.

Michigan will face either third-seeded Purdue or seventh-seeded Penn State in Sunday’s title game. The Wolverines won the tourney last year.

Michigan shot a torrid 66.7 percent from the field in the second half to finish at 44.7 percent while beating Michigan State for the second time this season. The Spartans shot 38.1 percent.

The Wolverines trailed by three at the break but started strong in the second half. After Michigan State held a four-point lead, Wagner made three baskets to end a 9-0 spurt as Michigan took a 36-31 lead with 15:42 remaining.

The Wolverines protected their advantage but the Spartans pulled within 50-47 on a 3-pointer by Bridges with 8:28 remaining. Abdur-Rahkman and sophomore guard Zavier Simpson then converted layups to give Michigan a seven-point lead with 7:16 to play.

Wagner hit two free throws to give the Wolverines a 59-51 edge with 3:49 remaining. But junior guard Matt McQuaid hit two 3-pointers in a 74-second span as the Spartans pulled within 63-57 with 2:07 left.

Michigan fought off the charge and led 69-59 after Robinson’s basket with 1:10 to play before closing it out.

Both teams shot poorly in a first half that ended with Michigan State holding a 29-26 lead. The Spartans shot 35.5 percent from the field and Michigan was at 31 percent.

The Wolverines started fast and scored half their points in the first 3 1/2 minutes as Matthews buried two 3-pointers to help Michigan to a quick 13-4 lead.

A short time later, the Spartans rattled off 10 straight points to take a 16-14 advantage. The run began with Bridges hitting a 3-pointer to become the 49th player in school history to reach 1,000 career points. He finished the contest with 1,015 points.

