No. 11 Michigan State awakes to defeat Ohio State

It wasn’t pretty, but with only a handful of games to play, Michigan State isn’t about to get picky over Saturday’s 62-44 victory over Ohio State in Big Ten play at Lansing, Mich.

Feb 17, 2019; East Lansing, MI, USA;

The 11th-ranked Spartans were in trouble as Nick Ward sat on the bench in the second half with an injured left wrist. Xavier Tillman was next to him with four fouls, and Cassius Winston had three fouls and running out of gas.

It left Michigan State with a lineup it hasn’t seen much this season but somehow managed to wrestle control of the game from Ohio State to remain in a tie for first place in the Big Ten.

With the game tied at 42, the Spartans featured a lineup of Kenny Goins, Thomas Kithier, Kyle Ahrens, Matt McQuaid and Foster Loyer. And instead of falter, the group helped spark a 10-0 run to take control of the game, a run that featured a 3-point from Ahrens, a jumper from Goins and a triple from McQuaid.

It made up for a sloppy day as Winston managed to score 13 points and dished out eight assists. Ward scored nine in the first half, but he was late coming out of the locker room for the second half with his left hand wrapped. He played briefly early in the half but spent the rest of the game on the bench.

McQuaid led the Spartans (21-5, 12-3 Big Ten) with 14 points while Goins added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Michigan State shot 38.2 percent from the field.

Ohio State made just 4 of 21 shots in the second half and committed 11 turnovers after halftime. The Buckeyes shot 32.1 percent overall.

Kaleb Wesson scored 12 for the Buckeyes (16-9, 6-8), who have now lost two straight.

Ohio State controlled most of the first half, jumping out to a 14-5 lead just six minutes in after scoring seven points in a row. The Buckeyes then responded to Michigan State’s surge midway through the half with six straight points to regain the lead, but the Spartans went back up 25-24 on a pair of Ward free throws.

The Buckeyes responded by scoring the final seven points of the half to take a 31-25 lead.

