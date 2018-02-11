No. 4 Spartans send No. 3 Boilermakers to second straight loss

Miles Bridges made a go-ahead 3-pointer with seven seconds left, lifting No. 4 Michigan State past No. 3 Purdue, 68-65, in a pivotal Ben Ten matchup on Saturday.

Bridges’ shot extended the Spartans’ winning streak to eight games. With the score tied at 65-all, coach Tom Izzo drew up a play for Bridges to drive to the basket.

“We wanted to get it in Miles’ hands but not for a shot that he made,” Izzo said in the postgame TV interview.

Cassius Winston had 10 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists for Michigan State (24-3 overall, 12-2 Big Ten), which pulled even with the Boilermakers (23-4, 12-2) in the conference standings behind Ohio State. Matt McQuaid added nine points to the winning cause.

Isaac Haas had 25 points for Purdue, which has lost two in a row following a school-record 19-game winning streak. Carsen Edwards added 14 points and Vincent Edwards posted eight points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Purdue led by as much as 10 in the first half before settling for a 36-31 halftime advantage. Carsen Edwards had 10 first-half points and Haas supplied eight before retreating to the bench with foul trouble.

Carsen Edwards’ three-point play with 17 minutes left nudged Purdue’s lead to eight at 44-36. McQuaid cut the Boilermakers’ advantage to two on a 3-pointer with 12:14 remaining.

Spartans forward Kenny Goins tied it at 55-all two minutes later with a layup. Haas committed Purdue’s first turnover of the game with 9:55 left and 49 seconds later, Bridges gave Michigan State its first lead with a jump shot.

Winston’s jumper with 5:10 left put the Spartans on top 61-59. Neither team led by more than two from that point before Bridges’ game-winner.

Haas scored on back-to-back possessions to give the Boilermakers a 65-63 lead. Goins’ jumper with 48 seconds left tied it.

Following a Haas miss, the Spartans called a timeout. Bridges then fired in his 3-pointer from the right wing. Vincent Edwards was fouled by Lourawls Nairn on the ensuing inbounds pass but Edwards missed the front end of a one-and-one.

--Field Level Media