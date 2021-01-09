Trevion Williams' heroics lead Purdue past No. 23 Michigan State

Trevion Williams made a short jumper with four seconds remaining and Purdue rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit to stun No. 23 Michigan State 55-54 in East Lansing, Mich. on Friday.

Purdue (8-5, 3-3 Big Ten) scored five points in the last 12 seconds to pull out its improbable victory. Williams finished with 26 points and nine rebounds and Eric Hunter Jr. added seven points, six rebounds and four assists.

Aaron Henry had 13 points and seven rebounds to lead the Spartans (8-4, 2-4). Joshua Langford added 10 points and Joey Hauser chipped in nine.

The Spartans closed the first half on a 9-0 run to take a 31-16 halftime time lead. Rocket Watts made a midrange shot and Langford hit a corner 3-pointer to finish it off.

The Boilermakers missed all of their 12 shots from 3-point range prior to the break and shot just 26.1 percent in the first half. They also committed eight turnovers.

Aaron Wheeler made Purdue’s first 3-pointer during an 8-2 spurt to start the second half.

A Julius Marble dunk gave the Spartans a 12-point lead, 36-24. The Boilermakers then answered with an 11-2 run.

An 8-2 Purdue spurt shortly after tied the game at 43-all. Williams started it with a three-point play and Brandon Newman completed it with a layup.

The Spartans responded with five unanswered points. Hauser knocked down an uncontested 3-pointer with 3:43 left.

Williams scored the Boilermakers’ next seven points to cut Michigan State’s lead to 51-50 with 1:21 remaining.

Henry scored in the lane with 1:01 remaining to give the Spartans a little breathing room. He then swiped a steal during Purdue’s ensuing possession and made one of two free throws.

Hunter was fouled with 12 seconds left and knocked down both free throws. The Spartans turned it over trying to inbound the ball, and Williams was fouled with 9.8 seconds left.

He made the first free throw and missed the second, but a tie-up gave the Boilermakers the ball with the possession arrow in their favor.

Williams then hit the go-ahead basket off the inbounds pass and Henry missed a bank shot at the buzzer.

--Field Level Media