Langford leads No. 11 Spartans to tourney title over Texas

Joshua Langford scored 29 points as No. 11 Michigan State dug out of a huge early hole to defeat previously undefeated Texas 78-68 in the Las Vegas Invitational championship game Friday at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Michigan State put the clamps on Texas, which had its offense go stale in the second half.

Cassius Winston added 20 points and 10 assists for the Spartans (5-1), who trailed by 19 points after blowing out No. 17 UCLA a day earlier.

Langford, a junior guard, made 10 of 16 shots from the field, draining five of his six 3-point attempts. Winston made four 3-point shots.

Kerwin Roach II tallied 15 points for the Longhorns after supplying 32 points a day earlier against North Carolina. Dylan Osetkowski and Matt Coleman III both had 13 points and Jaxson Hayes added 11 points for the Longhorns, who ended up 9-for-34 on 3-point attempts.

Texas (5-1), which was the lone unranked team among the semifinalists, was trying to pull off an upset for the second day in a row after knocking off No. 7 North Carolina on Thursday.

Of the four teams, Michigan State was the only one to arrive with a loss, but now there’s not an unblemished record among the group.

Langford’s 3-pointer capped a strong beginning of the second half to give the Spartans their first lead at 50-49 with 15:36 to play.

Langford reached the 20-point mark with more than 13 minutes left.

Texas scored only 13 points in the first 14 minutes of the second half, falling into a 68-57 hole.

Texas broke out to a 25-6 lead, with four 3-pointers doing a chunk of the damage.

The lead for the Longhorns was down to 44-36 at halftime. Texas was 7-for-17 on 3-point attempts in the opening half.

Michigan State committed 11 first-half turnovers and finished with 24 giveaways.

Aside from Langford and Winston, the three other Michigan State starters had a total of 15 points.

