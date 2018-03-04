Marshall upsets No. 24 Middle Tennessee for season sweep

Jon Elmore scored 23 points as Marshall knocked off No. 24 Middle Tennessee 76-67 and ended the Blue Raiders’ 11-game winning streak Saturday night at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

C.J. Burks added 20 points as the Thundering Herd (21-10, 12-6 Conference USA) completed a season sweep of the Blue Raiders.

Elmore made only 6 of 17 from the field and missed 8 of 10 3-point attempts but made 9 of 12 free throw tries. Burks shot 7 of 12 from the floor and made all four 3-point attempts.

Jannson Williams added 13 points for Marshall, which shot 47.2 percent and made 81.5 percent (22 of 27) from the free throw line.

Brandon Walters led Middle Tennessee (24-6, 16-2) with 20 points and Nick King added 18. Giddy Potts was held to 11 on 4-of-13 shooting as the Blue Raiders shot 41.7 percent and missed 13 of 26 free throws in their first loss since a 10-point defeat at Marshall on Jan. 18.

The teams were locked in a 54-all deadlock when Potts drained a corner 3-pointer with 9:14 left. Middle Tennessee’s last lead was 57-56 on two free throws by Potts with 8:28 remaining after Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni was called for a technical foul

Marshall never trailed after Elmore hit two free throws with 8:28 remaining and hiked its lead to 69-61 on two more free throws by Elmore with 72 seconds remaining. A jumper by Tyrik Dixon cut the deficit to 72-67 with 30 seconds remaining but Elmore hit two free throws with 23 seconds left after Blue Raiders coach Kermit Davis was called for a technical foul.

The Blue Raiders trailed at halftime for the first time since the previous meeting with Marshall as they faced a 36-33 deficit. The Blue Raiders held a 23-22 lead on a basket by King with 5:44 left but Elmore’s 3-pointer capped an 8-0 run with 3:45 remaining.

—Field Level Media