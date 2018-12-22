Tyree, Ole Miss coast to win over Middle Tennessee

Hot-shooting Breein Tyree scored 24 points as Ole Miss stayed hot by defeating Middle Tennessee 74-56 in the Battle at Bridgestone on Friday in Nashville, Tenn.

Tyree made 10 of 13 field goals and 4 of 6 3-pointers as the Rebels (9-2) won their sixth consecutive game for the first time since winning seven straight three years ago. Bruce Stevens came off the bench to add 12 points, and Dominik Olejniczak scored 10.

Antonio Green scored 22, Reggie Scurry added 13 and Jayce Johnson had 12 to lead the Blue Raiders (3-9).

The teams played for the third consecutive season, and Middle Tennessee had won the previous two, including a 77-58 triumph at home last season.

Additionally Rebels first-year coach Kermit Davis Jr. left Middle Tennessee, where he accumulated the most wins in school history and Sun Belt Conference history during his 16-year tenure, to go to Ole Miss.

The Rebels, who used a strong first-half finish to lead by 12 points at halftime, never let the lead get to fewer than 10 points in the second half.

They had a 42-32 edge before Tyree made a 3-pointer and Terence Davis converted a three-point play during an 8-0 run.

The Blue Raiders scored five straight points, but Olejniczak had six points during an 11-0 run that pushed Ole Miss’ lead to 61-37.

The score was tied three times in the early going before Tyree’s 3-pointer gave the Rebels a 13-10 lead.

The Blue Raiders were within two point before another 3-pointer by Tyree and three points by Stevens gave Ole Miss a 24-16 lead.

Johnson’s jumper and Green’s 3-pointer pulled Middle Tennessee within three before it went nearly three minutes without scoring.

Stevens made two 3-pointers during a 10-0 run that gave the Rebels a 34-21 lead.

James Hawthorne’s layup ended the drought before Blake Hinson scored the Rebels’ final four points of the half, sending Ole Miss into halftime with a 38-26 lead.

