Boston College advances to ACC quarterfinals

Jerome Robinson hit a go-ahead jumper with 17 seconds remaining and came up with a clutch steal to send 12th-seeded Boston College past fifth-seeded NC State 91-87 in round two of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Robinson’s pull-up jumper put the Eagles up 87-85 and he stole the inbounds pass after a Wolfpack timeout with 11 seconds left. Ky Bowman and Robinson each hit a pair of free throws after that to seal the victory.

Robinson scored a game-high 26 points and Bowman added 24 with six assists for Boston College (19-14), which advances to face fourth-seeded and No. 19-ranked Clemson in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The Eagles were 87-77 winners in their ACC tourney opener against 13th-seeded Georgia Tech on Tuesday after dropping four of their final five regular-season contests, including an 82-66 decision at N.C. State on Feb. 20.

Allerik Freeman had 21 points and Omer Yurtseven added 20 and nine rebounds as N.C. State (21-11) came up short despite finishing the regular season strong with five wins in its last six games.

The Wolfpack received two votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll and were a No. 9 seed in ESPN’s latest NCAA Tournament projections.

Nik Popovic added 15 points and seven boards, Jordan Chatman scored 12 and Steffon Mitchell grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds for the Eagles. Sam Hunt and Torin Dorn scored 13 apiece and Markell Johnson had 10 for N.C. State.

Boston College led 45-31 at halftime.

Chatman’s 3-pointer just 40 seconds into the second half gave the Eagles’ their largest lead of 17 points at 48-31, but NC State was back within single digits after Hunt’s 3 with less than seven minutes to play.

Yurtseven’s jumper with 4:17 remaining completed the Wolfpack comeback and tied the game at 75, and Freeman’s step-back 3 off a nice dribble move again knotted the score at 80 with 2:03 on the clock.

After Robinson and Freeman traded 3s to make it 83-all entering the final minute, Popovic’s layup with 53 seconds left put BC up two. On the other end, Dorn made two free throws after being fouled by Popovic and the Eagles called timeout with 33.7 left.

Johnson’s layup with seven seconds to play had N.C. State within 89-87, but he was whistled for a technical foul and Robinson made both of his free throws after that.

On Tuesday, Eagles leading scorer Robinson was named one of five finalists for the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Jerry West Award, honoring the nation’s top college shooting guard.

