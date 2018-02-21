N.C. State overcomes cold start, mauls Boston College

Allerik Freeman scored seven of his 20 points in final 2 ½ minutes as North Carolina State used hot outside shooting in an 82-66 victory against Boston College on Tuesday night at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

The Wolfpack (19-9, 9-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won three games in a row, marking the second time in ACC play they have strung together that many victories.

Braxton Beverly scored 15 of his 16 points in the first half on five 3-pointers to set the tone.

Torin Dorn and Sam Hunt both scored 12 points for N.C. State, which began a stretch of three home games among its final four regular-season games.

N.C. State, which made 55.8 percent of its shots, has hit at 50 percent or better from the field in four consecutive games. Beverly and Hunt combined to shoot 9-for-10 on 3s.

Ky Bowman’s 21 points and Jordan Chatman’s 17 points paced Boston College (16-12, 6-9). Steffon Mitchell added 10 points.

Boston College guard Jerome Robinson, in a return to his hometown, scored eight points. Robinson, who entered the game averaging 25.9 points per game in league play, left the game briefly in the first half with an injury after taking a hard fall. He made 1 of 9 from the field before halftime and 4 of 20 20 for the game.

Freeman, a graduate transfer from Baylor, posted 15 second-half points.

N.C. State held a double-digit lead throughout the second half until the Eagles trimmed it to 74-66 with about three minutes to play. The Wolfpack scored the last eight points.

N.C. State took a 44-28 halftime lead, making 17 of its final 19 shots of the half after a horrid start.

The Wolfpack shot 9-for-12 on first-half 3-point attempts. Beverly and Hunt combined to shoot 8-for-8 from long range in the half.

In the game’s first six minutes, N.C. State was 0-for-8 with five turnovers. Boston College managed only a 6-0 lead.

Even 10 first-half offensive rebounds couldn’t keep the Eagles within single digits.

--Field Level Media