NC State holds off Boston College in OT

North Carolina State opened the overtime on a 7-0 run and escaped with an 89-80 victory over visiting Boston College in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup Wednesday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Feb 20, 2019; Raleigh, NC, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Blake Harris, right, battles Boston College Eagles forward Nik Popovic for a loose ball in the first half at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Daniels scored five of his team-high 19 points and C.J. Bryce scored seven of his 17 points in the extra period as the Wolfpack (19-8, 7-7) rallied after losing a 14-point lead in the second half.

Braxton Beverly scored 15 points for he Wolfpack, all in the first half.

Nik Popovic led the Eagles (13-12, 4-9) with 18 points, all in the second half and the overtime. Ky Bowman and Jared Hamilton scored 16 each for the Eagles, who went on a 16-0 run late in the second half for a 67-64 lead but couldn’t hold on.

Bowman missed a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to leave the two teams tied at 73.

Eagles guard Jordan Chatman left the game for good with a finger injury late in the first half after scoring 12 points, all on 3-pointers.

The Eagles went down 60-46 with just under 13 minutes left and were still down by 13 before enjoying their 16-point outburst. Bowman hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the surge to put the Eagles up 66-64, their first lead since a 9-6 advantage in the first four minutes of the game.

The first half ended appropriately enough with Bowman drilling a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end an 8-0 Wolfpack run and get the Eagles to within 46-37 at the break. The two teams combined to go 13 of 25 from behind the arc in the half.

Sloppy ballhandling hurt the Eagles. They had nine turnovers in the first half on their way to 18 for the game. That and free throw shooting — they were 9 of 9 over the final seven minutes of the period — helped the Wolfpack build a 12-point advantage at 46-34 before Bowman’s late triple.

