Behind Daniels, NC State cruises past Charleston Southern

Senior guard Devon Daniels had 29 points and 10 rebounds and the North Carolina State Wolfpack cruised to a 95-61 victory over visiting Charleston Southern on the opening day of the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational in Raleigh, N.C., on Wednesday.

NC State (1-0) turned a staggering 32 Charleston Southern turnovers into 40 points and broke open a close game with a 19-0 surge early in the second half during which the Bucs (0-1) went scoreless for nearly seven minutes.

After Bucs freshman guard Ja’Quavian Florence’s layup and free throw with 5:04 left in the first half cut NC State’s lead to 32-29, the Wolfpack scored 36 of the game’s next 45 points and led by as many as 37 in the second half.

NC State will play North Florida (0-1), which lost to Eastern Kentucky, 80-67 in the event, on Friday.

Daniels, who was 11-of-16 shooting, is one of three returning seniors for NC State and they each played a key role in the dominant win. Guard Braxton Beverly scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half and shot 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Forward DJ Funderburk scored all 10 of his points in the first half.

NC State made 11 of 23 3-point attempts.

The Wolfpack’s freshmen also contributed with freshman guards Shakeel Moore and Cam Hayes totaling four steals apiece, as NC State finished with 18 steals overall.

Charleston Southern (0-1) found itself short-handed without two of their top returning players in senior guards Phlandrous Fleming Jr., who was voted the Big South’s preseason player of the year, and Deontaye Buskey, who missed the game due to injuries.

Charleston Southern suffered another costly setback when sophomore guard Travis Anderson, a Big South all-freshman selection last season, was injured and carried off the court by trainers with 8:39 left in the first half.

Sophomore guard Malik Battle led the Bucs with 12 points on 4-of-4 shooting. But the Bucs lost him as well when he hopped off the court with a right leg injury with 13:40 left in the second half.

Florence and junior guard Sean Price also had 12 and five rebounds each.

