Beverly's buzzer-beater lifts No. 21 NC State over Clemson

Braxton Beverly made a 3-pointer as time expired to lift No. 21 North Carolina State to a 69-67 victory against visiting Clemson on Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference game in Raleigh, N.C.

Beverly, a sophomore guard who missed his first four attempts from long range in the game, got an opportunity to save the Wolfpack after Clemson guard Marcquise Reed — the league’s second-leading shooter from the free-throw line — missed four free throws in the final 13 seconds that could have sealed the Tigers’ first ACC road victory of the season.

Beverly had 12 points for the Wolfpack (16-4, 4-3), who improved to 12-1 at home this season.

Clemson (11-8, 1-5) slipped to 0-4 on the road in conference play and has lost five of its last six overall.

Reed, who shoots 82.9 percent from the free-throw line, led Clemson with 19 points and eight rebounds. Teammate Elijah Thomas, a senior forward, added 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the floor.

NC State was led by junior guard Markell Johnson, who played for the first time since injuring his back in a victory against Pitt on Jan. 12. Johnson didn’t start the game, but wound up with a team-high 16 points, including a three-point play with 19 seconds remaining that pulled the Wolfpack within 67-64.

Junior guard C.J. Bryce added 15 points for NC State. He had 10 points and six rebounds in the first half as the Wolfpack built a 30-24 halftime lead despite connecting on only 2 of 11 shots from 3-point range.

But Clemson began chipping away at NC State’s lead in the second half and eventually took the lead 51-49 on a layup by Thomas with 7:04 remaining. Clemson held the upper hand and led by as many as six points with 26 seconds remaining, but Johnson’s three-point play with 19 seconds left and the Tigers’ missed free throws set up Beverly for the game-winning shot.

