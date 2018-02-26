NC State shoots past No. 25 Florida State

North Carolina State drained 13 shots from 3-point range on the way to a 92-72 romp past No. 25 Florida State on Sunday night at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Wolfpack guard Allerik Freeman scored 14 of his 25 points in the second half.

Torin Dorn posted 19 points, Sam Hunt poured in 14 points, Omer Yurtseven supplied 13 points and Markell Johnson added 12 points as the Wolfpack defeated a nationally ranked team for the fifth time this season.

NC State (20-9, 10-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) has a four-game winning streak for the first time since opening the season with five victories. The Wolfpack remain in contention for a share of second place in the ACC with two games to play.

It continues to be a surprising ride for NC State, which was picked 12th in the ACC preseason poll.

Hunt shot 4-for-4 from 3-point range for the second game in a row, as he also did so Tuesday night against Boston College. Freeman was 4-for-5 on 3-point attempts.

Overall, the Wolfpack were 13-for-22 on 3-point tries compared to Florida State’s 0-for-15.

NC State shot 50 percent from the field, hitting the 50 percent mark for the fifth consecutive game.

Trent Forrest had 16 points off the bench for the Seminoles (19-9, 8-8). Braian Angola had 14 points, Christ Koumadje added 12 and Terance Mann provided 10 points for Florida State, which lost for the third time in a five-game stretch.

Before Sunday, the Seminoles had lost by more than seven points only once this season.

NC State held a 48-29 halftime lead, marking the Wolfpack’s most first-half points against an ACC opponent this season.

Yurtseven’s banked-in 3-pointer gave the Wolfpack a 9-2 lead on the way to a 21-10 edge.

Florida State was in the bonus less than eight minutes into the game.

Two 3-pointers by Johnson and another by Freeman built the gap to 34-21.

This was the only meeting of the season between the teams.

--Field Level Media