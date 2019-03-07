Georgia Tech edges NC State in final seconds

James Banks III dunked to start a three-point play with 1.4 seconds remaining as Georgia Tech recovered from a late-game meltdown to defeat North Carolina State 63-61 on Wednesday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Mar 6, 2019; Raleigh, NC, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack forward DJ Funderburk (0) lays the ball up during the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

NC State’s Torin Dorn hit a 3-point basket with 6.1 seconds remaining to give the Wolfpack a 61-60 lead.

Banks then took a pass in the lane from Jose Alvarado and converted.

Banks had 19 points and Moses Wright scored 18 points for Georgia Tech (14-17, 6-12 Atlantic Coast Conference), while Alvarado had 11 points. Banks was 8-for-8 from the field.

Markell Johnson poured in 17 points, DJ Funderburk scored 15 points before fouling out with 5:17 to play, and Devon Daniels notched 13 points for NC State (20-10, 8-9), which was playing in its home finale.

Dorn, the lone Wolfpack senior honored before the game on Senior Night, had been 0-for-3 from long range before his late shot. He finished with 12 points.

The Wolfpack are jockeying for position in the middle of the ACC standings with a Saturday game at Boston College wrapping up their regular season.

Other than Banks’ dunk and free throw, the Yellow Jackets scored only one point across the last three minutes.

Georgia Tech started the second half strong for a 44-40 edge and built it to 52-44 with less than eight minutes to play.

Wright made a 3-pointer during the Yellow Jackets’ run, only his fifth trey of the season.

Johnson bagged back-to-back threes as the Wolfpack closed within 57-55.

Georgia Tech led 60-55 and failed to score on consecutive possessions before then Johnson drained another 3-pointer with 1:29 left. Two missed Georgia Tech free throws and missed shots at both ends set up NC State for a chance for a winning possession.

NC State didn’t lead for the first 18 minutes of the game. The Wolfpack scored eight points in the last 70 seconds of the first half for a 33-28 lead at the break.

Georgia Tech seemed to caught the Wolfpack off guard with its willingness to run, building an 18-10 edge.

The Yellow Jackets made eight of their first 11 shots from the field.

Funderburk scored 10 of NC State’s first 23 points in the only meeting of the season between the teams.

The game was the regular-season finale for Georgia Tech, which will play in one of the Tuesday first-round games in the ACC tournament at Charlotte, N.C.

—Field Level Media