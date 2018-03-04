NC State holds off Louisville

Allerik Freeman scored 16 points, hitting six clutch late-game free throws, and Torin Dorn scored 15 points as North Carolina State completed the regular season by defeating visiting Louisville 76-69 on Saturday night at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Omer Yurtseven and Braxton Beverly each finished with 13 points for NC State (21-10, 11-7 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Wolfpack went 7-2 in ACC home games.

Deng Adel’s 20 points paced Louisville (19-12, 9-9). Quentin Snider and Ray Spalding each had 12 points for the Cardinals, who lost for the fourth time in five games.

It was a matchup between two teams coming off devastating defeats two nights earlier. NC State fell at Georgia Tech, which had a late-game surge. Louisville surrendered a five-point lead in the final second in a home loss to regular-season champion Virginia.

NC State went 8-for-19 on 3-point attempts Saturday, while Louisville was 5-for-18 from beyond the arc.

NC State used a 7-0 burst for a 51-48 lead, resulting in a Louisville timeout with 12:03 remaining. The Wolfpack subsequently made it a 13-0 run on 3-pointers from Sam Hunt and Beverly.

With NC State leading 66-62, Markell Johnson drove for a basket to extend the lead before a Louisville turnover. Johnson then made two free throws at the 1:33 mark.

NC State used an altered starting lineup on Senior Night, with Johnson, a sophomore, joining four seniors in the first unit. That meant reserves accounted for 18 of the team’s first 20 points.

Freeman’s 3-pointer broke a tie as the Wolfpack ended up with a 33-32 halftime lead.

Louisville shot 50 percent from the field in the first half but committed 11 turnovers. The Cardinals tried to push the ball inside, going only 1-for-5 from long range before the break.

Overall, the Cardinals shot 44.6 percent from the floor to NC State’s 44.1 percent.

The game pitted first-year NC State coach Kevin Keatts against a school where he once served as an assistant coach under now-fired Rick Pitino.

