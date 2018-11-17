North Carolina State cruises past Maine

Torin Dorn scored 15 points in North Carolina State’s balanced scoring effort in an 82-63 rout Saturday afternoon at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

The Wolfpack scored the game’s first 15 points, and weren’t threatened as eight players tallied at least five points.

C.J. Bryce’s 14 points and Markell Johnson’s 13 points also boosted NC State (4-0), which has won four games in home romps.

Johnson made four of the Wolfpack’s 11 baskets from 3-point range. Bryce added a game-high eight rebounds.

Dorn, who shot 7-for-13 from the field, has led N.C. State in scoring in three games this season.

Andrew Fleming, who shot 9-for-13 from the field, scored 19 points and freshman Terion Moss added 13 points for Maine (0-4), which has played all its games on the road. Sergio El Darwich’s 11 points and Isaiah White’s 10 points contributed to Maine’s scoring.

The Black Bears made their final 3-point attempt to finish 2 of 14 on. Overall, Maine shot 55.3 percent from the field, but 18 turnovers hurt its cause.

Still, Maine became the first team this season to reach the 60-point mark against NC State.

NC State built a 10-0 lead slightly more than two minutes into the game, a margin that grew to 15-0. Maine pulled within 19-11 but there was no extended rally.

It was 48-24 at halftime.

Johnson, who departed in the first half and didn’t return to action Tuesday night against UNC Asheville after running into a screen, was strong as he was back on the court and had 10 points by halftime. He delivered a game-high five assists.

This was the first meeting between the teams.

